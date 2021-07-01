Take the Trip to Tipp on the new Laois to Tipperary bus service

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly are delighted to announce the new 858 service connecting Portlaoise to Thurles, which will operate Monday to Sunday further enhancing the existing TFI Local Link Tipperary 828 service Cashel to Portlaoise.

Launching on the 1st of July, the new 858 service along with its sister service 828 will provide greater connectivity and flexibility than ever before for the communities in Urlingford, Johnstown, Cullahill, Durrow and Abbeyleix.

The interconnectivity of the routes provides a stronger link to national bus and rail networks in Portlaoise, Thurles and Cashel and also represents a significant investment in rural transport specifically and public transport generally by the state.

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly Manager is Frances Byrne.

“The timetable for the new 858 service is structured to meet other transport links such as Irish Rail and private operators along with some of our own TFI Local Link Laois Offaly services to provide greater access for the local communities in the rural areas.

"We are actively trying to reduce our carbon footprint by giving greater public transport links and looking at sustainable modes of transport for our future generations,” she said. MORE BELOW LINK.

Cllr Conor Bergin is the Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council.

"TFI Local Link Laois‐Offaly have undertaken great work over the last few years to provide greater public transport services to rural towns and villages across County Laois. I greatly welcome the addition of this new 858 service between Portlaoise and Thurles via Abbeyleix, Durrow and Cullahill.

"Improving rural transport services in County Laois is a key priority of mine as Cathaoirleach for this coming year and I look forward to working closely with Frances and all the staff in TFI Local Link Laois Offaly on this issue,” he said.

TFI Local Link Tipperary Manager, Anthony Moroney said the service is a considerable investment by TFI Local Link Tipperary and TFI Local Link Laois Offaly in conjunction with the National Transport Authority and Department of Transport in the transport infrastructure of rural Tipperary, Kilkenny and Laois.

"It provides an enhanced and new transport links for rural villages and townlands along the two routes. It will allow residents to access the various employment, educational, cultural and social assets/opportunities of Cashel, Thurles and Portlaoise,” he said. MORE BELOW LINK.

National Transport Authority, CEO, Anne Graham said she was delighted to see TFI Local Link working together to provide greater connectivity between our rural towns and villages.

"These new routes will offer greater access for people to go about their daily lives and to access essential services. I look forward to seeing more interconnectivity of services throughout the country in the not so distant future,” she said.

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly and TFI Local Link Tipperary look forward to working with JJ Kavanagh & Sons Ltd as the contracted operator for the revamped 828 Cashel to Portlaoise and the new 858 Portlaoise to Thurles service using low floor accessible buses.

TFI Local Link is the National brand for Public Transport services in local and rural areas of Ireland. There are 15 TFI Local Link regional offices which are funded by the National Transport Authority, NTA.