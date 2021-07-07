Laois village gets outdoors boost from Portlaoise Municipal District councillor

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Ballyroan village has a new place for people to enjoy 'summer' outdoors thanks to a local councillor.

Cllr Mary Sweeney has revealed the new benches in the village which were funded from her discretionary funding allocation.

As part of the money she is allocated for local use from Laois County Council, Ballyroan Community Development Association purchased the table and benches from Irish Recycled Products. Two new planters for the village and two more benches for Ballyroan GAA have been delivered.

"Whenever the weather decides to pick up for us, it’s great that we have a new picnic table and two new benches in the village to sit back and relax," says Cllr Sweeney.

Discretionary funds are funds in the council’s operating budget that are for use by a councillor at the councillor’s discretion for the benefit of the community. Councillor discretionary funds support community projects that build stronger communities and contribute to the life of the local government area and address community issues.

