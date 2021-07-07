Laois village gets outdoors boost from Portlaoise Municipal District councillor

New benches installed
Ballyroan village has a new place for people to enjoy 'summer' outdoors thanks to a local councillor.
Cllr Mary Sweeney has revealed the new benches in the village which were funded from her discretionary funding allocation.
As part of the money she is allocated for local use from Laois County Council, Ballyroan Community Development Association purchased the table and benches from Irish Recycled Products. Two new planters for the village and two more benches for Ballyroan GAA have been delivered.
"Whenever the weather decides to pick up for us, it’s great that we have a new picnic table and two new benches in the village to sit back and relax," says Cllr Sweeney.
Discretionary funds are funds in the council’s operating budget that are for use by a councillor at the councillor’s discretion for the benefit of the community. Councillor discretionary funds support community projects that build stronger communities and contribute to the life of the local government area and address community issues.
More News
The Errill Hall committee with Fr Martin Delaney PP, building contractor John Delaney, Cllr John King and Trevor Stanley, Laois Partnership
That sinking feeling! Motorist left high and dry after being stopped by gardai FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.