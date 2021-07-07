Farming councillor 'terrified' at speed of cars overtaking his tractor

A call has been made by a poll topping Laois councillor to reduce the speed limit on rural roads because more pedestrians and cyclists use them since the pandemic.

Fine Gael Cllr Willie Aird from Portlaoise says he is “terrified” when traffic overtakes him on his tractor.

“Traffic is travelling too hard on all roads I’m sorry to say. I use the Ballyfin road a lot and I’m terrified of the speed people pass me out at when I’m on the tractor.

“I see more and more kids on bicycles, more people out walking, using buggies and running. Covid has changed the mindset. They are on roads you would never have seen people walking before.

“If we can do anything to slow down traffic on all rural roads, we just have to get people to drive slower,” he said.

He has supported a motion by Portlaoise Cllr Noel Tuohy to add more signs in bigger housing estates to warn that children are at play and to cut speed to 30km/h.

At the moment signs are only allowed at the entrance to housing estates.

“I support Noel 100%. A lot of our estates have offshoots, so you need them. There’s a huge need for these in some of the rural areas as well that we all represent,” Cllr Aird said.

The motion was tabled at the June meeting of Laois County Council.