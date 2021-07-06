GALLERY: A Laois farmer takes amazing photos of wildlife on his doorstep

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois farmer has made his land a haven for native Irish wildlife and takes amazing photos of them.

Richard Duff lives in Ballyfin at the foot of the Slieve Blooms, right beside Ballyfin House hotel which has hundreds of acres of nature reserve.

His interest in nature is so strong that he has started making hides to observe the nature that abounds on his doorstep, with a month long waiting list now by photographers to visit.

Many rare and threatened Irish wild creatures live in the area, including barn owls, short-eared owls, red squirrel, pine marten, badgers, cuckoos and birds of prey. 

"I've always been interested in wildlife, I let the hedges grow and i have two acres of wild bird cover, which is oats and linseed that I leave for the winter for them.

"The red squirrels came from the forestry, now the trees are felled they come in more to be fed so I put up feeders and nestboxes for them," he said.

Scroll through Richard's amazing shots in our gallery.

Read more about him in our interview about a winning Irish photo taken from his hide, by wildlife photographer Dan Heap.

Stunning photo of red squirrel in Ballyfin Laois wins biodiversity award

Popular Emo Court in Laois to get big car park upgrade

Kyletalesha dump site may become new council native woodland

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie