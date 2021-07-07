Electric scooter surge in Laois is 'absolutely crazy'

A Laois councillor has labelled the lack of legislation of electric scooters in Ireland as “absolutely crazy”.

Cllr Ben Brennan has expressed his disbelief at how the scooters are allowed on the roads.

“We need something sorted out on these scooters, little scooters they are all on at the moment. It’s absolutely crazy. They pass you out and you wouldn’t even notice them, no noise no nothing,”

While promoted as ideal for commuters in cities, electric scooters have grown hugely in popularity in Laois in recent years.

“Every child in the place has one seemingly. I don’t know what’s going on. Why are they allowed I don’t know,” he said at the June council meeting.

“Be a right yoke for canvassing though Ben at the next election,” quipped Cllr Willie Aird.

“I’m thinking of that,” Cllr Brennan answered.

There is no specific law covering electric scooters in Ireland. They are considered to be mechanically-propelled vehicles, which would require a licence and insurance by the user, but it is not yet possible to tax or insure them. The government has been discussing legislation for them since 2019.