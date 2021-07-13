Get a move one to make your views known on reimagining Mountrath

Reimagine Mountrath - Hopes and dreams sought for roadmap for Laois town

People with an interest in the future of Mountrath are being urged to submit their ideas of how they want the town to change as part of a new initiative for the town.

Cllr James Kelly spoke at a recent Laois County Council meeting where he encouraged people to contribute to the ReImagine Mountrath process.

"I would hope that the people that will try to make the submissions in their observations, they have until the 15th of July (Thursday) to do that so it's time to get a move on," he said.

Cllr Kelly thanked the staff at Laois County Council who have help get the process up and running. He also paid tribute to the Mountrath Town Strategyand everyone in Mountrath involved in getting the project off the ground and facilitating the project.

A project Team has been appointed for the Development of a Sustainable Communities Plan and to investigate feasibility/ undertake outline design for the Development of the Mountrath Youth Centre Facility. Ways to get involved:
Fill out the survey online at http://mountrath.realsim.ie/

Pick up a hard copy at Medals and Trophies 4U in Mountrath Market Square, fill it in and drop it in the letter box

You can also email hello@connectthedots.ie to find out details about our young people’s competition

Do the survey over the phone or discuss any queries by calling 0858221869 any Thursday between 9am and 5pm until July 15th

The Mountrath Town Strategy Group was  formed with equal status of members from Mountrath Development Association and Mountrath Community Forum.

It is jointly chaired by Brenda O’Grady and Gina Reidy.

