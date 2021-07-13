Serious subsidence on Laois hospital

Path at hospital has problems
Serious subsidence has occurred on the public footpath at Mountmellick’s hospital according to a public representative.
Cllr Paddy Bracken raised the issue with Laois County Council officials at a recent meeting.
He said council must address “serious footpath subsidence” outside St. Vincent’s Community Nursing Unit in Mountmellick.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer said that Laois County Council will arrange to meet with representatives of the HSE at the site to examine the recent subsidence of the footpath.
He told Cllr Bracken that contact had been made with the HSE.
Cllr Bracken emphasized that the path is busy adding that the HSE had carried out work in the hospital.
The issue was raised at a recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
