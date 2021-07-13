Laois council should not pay for land to make roads safer - councillor

He wants land confiscated

laois county council

Land should be confiscated for free.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council should stop paying landowners for small tracts of lands for essential road safety projects, a Laois County Councillor has demanded.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, believes Laois County Council should have a full right to proceed with work without having to pay for small tracts of property.

“I don't believe in giving payment if land has to be required for safety measures on our roads,” he said.

He believes the land should be confiscated and adding that if safety works are good for motorists they would also benefit a landowner.

He said that it is more important to use money to deliver safer finished projects.

He made the call at a recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Complaints in Laois that enviornmental red tape is stopping efforts to tackle flood risks

Man gets six months in prison for not paying bill in Laois hotel

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie