Laois council should not pay for land to make roads safer - councillor

Land should be confiscated for free.
Laois County Council should stop paying landowners for small tracts of lands for essential road safety projects, a Laois County Councillor has demanded.
Cllr John King, Fine Gael, believes Laois County Council should have a full right to proceed with work without having to pay for small tracts of property.
“I don't believe in giving payment if land has to be required for safety measures on our roads,” he said.
He believes the land should be confiscated and adding that if safety works are good for motorists they would also benefit a landowner.
He said that it is more important to use money to deliver safer finished projects.
He made the call at a recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
