Clonaghdoo National School to receive new road sign

At the latest Borris in Ossory/ Mountmellick Municipal District meeting, Laois County Councillor Paddy Bracken

tabled the motion that "Laois County Council erect a school sign indicating Clonaghadoo National School at the junction for Geashill on the N80, Mountmellick”.

This motion was seconded by fellow councillor Seamus Bracken.

Mr. James Dunne, Assistant Engineer for the council, replied that Laois County Council will meet the Elected Member on site to
view the current status of road signs at this Junction.

Cllr Bracken welcomed the reply. 

"All we are looking for is a simple sign, there is one down the far end but we need to have one at the junction."

Clonaghdoo National School was built in 1967 and is located four miles outside of Mountmellick.

Clonaghdoo National School.

