Laois autumn blitz in battle on dumping

Rubbish gathered by Durrow Tidy Towns volunteers early in 2021 in Laois
Laois County Council under the Anti-Dumping Initiative is running an Autumn Blitz Campaign.
Taking place from September 20 to 24 it being held in conjunction with Tidy Towns and sponsored by Bord na Móna Recycling.
If you wish to be involved with this Clean Up Initiative the council asks that you please contact your local Tidy Towns Committee who are responsible for the coordination of the clean up groups within their areas.
The council says this project is part of the National Anti Dumping Initiative 2021 co-ordinated by Laois County Council and WERLA Midlands & Eastern Region.
Please note that Covid 19 guidelines must be adhered to.
