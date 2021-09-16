Search

16/09/2021

Big fear Laois town will be left in the dark at Christmas

Portarlington doesn't want to be left in the dark at Christmas

Santa in Port for the light switch on in 2019. Pic: Michael Scully

County Hall has been asked to put pressure on the ESB to ensure the shopping streets of Portarlington are not in the dark in the run up to Christmas.

While there’s relief that underground cabling work which has caused concern to Portarlington traders heading toward Christmas shopping will be completed shortly, the power connection is a concern.

The fears were raised by Cllr Aidan Mullins at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District. He asked for reassurance from Laois County Council officials on the footpath work and the lights.

“The big fear I have is the poor record of the ESB connecting lights. Will the council bring all the pressure they can to bear on the ESB. The last thing we want coming up to Christmas is the new lights not working,” he said.

Senior Engineer Philip McVeigh said the footpath work would be finished on the Main Street by October 1 and by October 12 on Foxcroft Street.

He said a meeting was scheduled with the ESB and the connection of the lights would be raised with them.

