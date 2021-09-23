Ghost island wanted for safer traffic in busy Laois town

Sign at the entry to Abbeyleix. Picture: Abbeyleix Community facebook
A ghost island has been requested on a busy road in a Laois town, to make life safer for local residents.
The traffic safety road marking is wanted in Abbeyleix, for residents living off the busy N77 national road.
Ghost islands are painted lanes in the centre of the main road at a junction, to help traffic turning right to avoid collisions from traffic coming up behind them.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District requesting one for the Portlaoise road in Abbeyleix.
"It's a very busy road. It gets huge traffic. Residents have huge concerns trying to get in off the road safely. I ask that you look after the people turning in," he said.
Laois County Council's roads engineer Farhan Nasiem replied that a site meeting will be arranged with Cllr Fennelly to indentify issues at the location.
