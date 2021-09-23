Search

23/09/2021

Ghost island wanted for safer traffic in busy Laois town

Ghost island wanted for safer traffic in busy Laois town

Sign at the entry to Abbeyleix. Picture: Abbeyleix Community facebook

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A ghost island has been requested on a busy road in a Laois town, to make life safer for local residents.

The traffic safety road marking is wanted in Abbeyleix, for residents living off the busy N77 national road.

Ghost islands are painted lanes in the centre of the main road at a junction, to help traffic turning right to avoid collisions from traffic coming up behind them.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District requesting one for the Portlaoise road in Abbeyleix.

"It's a very busy road. It gets huge traffic. Residents have huge concerns trying to get in off the road safely.  I ask that you look after the people turning in," he said.

Laois County Council's roads engineer Farhan Nasiem replied that a site meeting will be arranged with Cllr Fennelly to indentify issues at the location.

Three stunning historic Laois gardens feature in new RTÉ series

Laois town at loss of Garda Sergeant for months to come

Praise for the two Laois towns in Irish top 20 best places to live

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media