24/09/2021

Laois Electric Picnic village has alternative mini festival this weekend

Jack L among a festive line-up for Stradbally on what should have been Electric Picnic 2021 weekend

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Electric Picnic was cancelled for this coming weekend but the Laois village of Stradbally will still be hopping with a big line-up of arts, music, food and fun.

The 'little town' will have a free live concert featuring singer songwriter Jack L and Laois Music Generation on Sunday night at the Malthouse.

There will be an outdoor art exhibition at Market House with live music from Bandwagon on Court Square as well as two puppet shows all also on Sunday. The Faoin Spéir event is in conjunction with Laois Arts Office.

Laois Cricket are holding their 50th celebration at Napper Tandy's and all are welcomed to join in a community barbecue.

Families in the town will also be celebrating a special occasion over the weekend, with Holy Communion taking place.

Community spirit will be evident in the clean streets too, as Litter Blitzes will be held at the start of the weekend.

They will take place from 5.30 to 6.30pm on Friday evening at the church and on Main Street, and on Saturday from 10 to 12 noon at the playground. Bags, gloves and pickers are available in the Gala shop for volunteers who are welcomed to use them when and where they want to clean. The clean-up is supported by Laois County Council. 

