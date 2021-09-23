Search

23/09/2021

New start for Portlaoise Comhaltas trad in brand new school

Branch welcomes new and returning members to classes which resume shortly

portlaoise comhaltas

Áine McGeeney leading a session with young students at Portlaoise Golf Club 31st May 2019

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise Comhaltas is emerging from the Covid-19 cocoon to make a bright new start with new instruments to play in new home in Laois county town.

Portlaoise branch of Comhaltas will resume activities very soon and new members are welcome. They are looking forward to a fresh start in a state fo the art facility.

Management and Staff at St Francis new school, Borris Road have generously made the premises available. 

"The facility is ideal," says Comhaltas chairman PJ Phelan.  "It has ventilated spacious rooms with top grade air purification systems - a really safe environment’.

Classes for all types of musical instruments suitable for playing traditional music have been provided by a team of expert tutors since the branch was founded in 2009.  

In the meantime, with the help of Laois Partnership, the branch acquired an instrument bank so that students who show promise can try some high quality instruments before committing to a long-term  study of items such as Harp, Uilleann Pipes, flute etc.

In Pictures: Culture Night Equinox in Portlaoise's heart

IN PICTURES No fuss for Laois kids on the Portlaoise cycle bus School Cycle-Bus

Holy Family, Gaelscoil and Educate Together two wheel train during Bike Week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media