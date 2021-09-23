New start for Portlaoise Comhaltas trad in brand new school

Áine McGeeney leading a session with young students at Portlaoise Golf Club 31st May 2019
Portlaoise Comhaltas is emerging from the Covid-19 cocoon to make a bright new start with new instruments to play in new home in Laois county town.
Portlaoise branch of Comhaltas will resume activities very soon and new members are welcome. They are looking forward to a fresh start in a state fo the art facility.
Management and Staff at St Francis new school, Borris Road have generously made the premises available.
"The facility is ideal," says Comhaltas chairman PJ Phelan. "It has ventilated spacious rooms with top grade air purification systems - a really safe environment’.
Classes for all types of musical instruments suitable for playing traditional music have been provided by a team of expert tutors since the branch was founded in 2009.
In the meantime, with the help of Laois Partnership, the branch acquired an instrument bank so that students who show promise can try some high quality instruments before committing to a long-term study of items such as Harp, Uilleann Pipes, flute etc.
