100 new bollards at Laois school stop illegal parking

The installation of 100 new bollards is among the safety measures taken during the summer by Laois County Council around Portlarlington’s two main primary schools.
This and other steps were revealed at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
Mr Philip McVeigh, senior executive engineer with Laois County Council, outlined what work had been done.
He said 100 hi-vis bollards were installed on Station Road to prevent illegal parking outside the national school. The Presentation Primary girls school is located on Station Road.
A pedestrian crossing was also installed on Station Road.
Mr McVeigh said new footpath/cycle tracks have been installed on the Canal Road in Portarlington from the new school to the Lea Road junction.
Scoil Phadraig boys national school is located on the Canal Road.
