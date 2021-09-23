Search

23/09/2021

IN PICTURES New mural celebrates the people and spirit of Laois town

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

A new community mural was unveiled to the public at The Square, Rathdowney as part of the Culture Night celebration.

The new artwork celebrates the people and spirit of Rathdowney. It was designed and created by Portarlington-based mural artist ADW.  The artist gave a  public talk on the processes and background of the project prior to the launch on September 18.  Local artists provided entertainment.  

This new mural initiative was commissioned by the Laois Arts Office in consultation with members of the Rathdowney community via The Walls Project, a creative arts agency that specialises in the delivery of large scale public and private commissioned artwork across Ireland and Europe. 

Supported by Creative Ireland Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.

Scroll through the pictures above by photographer Alf Harvey who was there for the unveiling.

