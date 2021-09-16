Heritage Laois town to feature on RTÉ television for Culture Night

A Laois town is to feature on RTÉ 1's Nationwide programme on Culture Night this Friday night, September 17.
The world reknowned textile heritage of Mountmellick, its industrial past, its status as a Poetry Town and a talented local professional photographer are all to get prime airtime.
Nationwide visits Mountmellick, as the town celebrates its rich textile heritage this Culture Night.
The team will meet Mountmellick's Poet Laureate Arthur Broomfield (below), reading excerpts from his specially commissioned poem all about Mountmellick and its Quaker textile history.
They will also meet Marie from the town's newly renovated Embroidery Museum who can't wait to welcome the public back through their doors and a local photographer Kevin Byrne who will be unveiling previously unseen photographs he took on the day the Mountmellick Textiles Factory closed forever.
Nationwide airs on Friday at 7pm on RTÉ One.
