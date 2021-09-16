Search

16/09/2021

Heritage Laois town to feature on RTÉ television for Culture Night

Crafty Laois town to feature on RTÉ television for Culture Night

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois town is to feature on RTÉ 1's Nationwide programme on Culture Night this Friday night, September 17.

The world reknowned textile heritage of Mountmellick, its industrial past, its status as a Poetry Town and a talented local professional photographer are all to get prime airtime.

Nationwide visits Mountmellick, as the town celebrates its rich textile heritage this Culture Night. 

The team will meet Mountmellick's Poet Laureate Arthur Broomfield (below), reading excerpts from his specially commissioned poem all about Mountmellick and its Quaker textile history.

 

They will also meet Marie from the town's newly renovated Embroidery Museum who can't wait to welcome the public back through their doors and a local photographer Kevin Byrne who will be unveiling previously unseen photographs he took on the day the Mountmellick Textiles Factory closed forever.

Nationwide airs on Friday at 7pm on RTÉ One.

Major road through Laois completely blocked after truck overturns

National homewares chain opens at vacated Shaws Laois store

Mountmellick transforms into the Laois hive of verse as Poetry Town Laois

Week of poetic pleasures promised

Mountmellick Comhaltas Culture Night hoolie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media