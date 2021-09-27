Search

27/09/2021

Laois school gets green light for emergency sewage repair

laois school seán fleming

Busy school near border with Laois in line for work

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois primary school near the Kildare border is getting emergency funds to repairs to its sewage system.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming confirmed that Shanganamore National School, Barrowhouse has been approved funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for sewage works.

"These sewage works are essential for Barrowhouse National School and I am very pleased to see funding approved for mechanical works. Pricing for this work can now be finalised and I look forward to work commencing as soon as possible at the school.

"I have been dealing with the school on this issue and I am very pleased with the announcement from the Minister which will help solve these difficulties at the school.

"I wish the teachers, staff, parents, students and the entire Barrowhouse School community the very best for the school year," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

GET ENTERING! The search is on for Laois' Next Superstar

'Severe' action demanded in Laois to tackle wealthy derelict property owners

'Severe' action demanded in Laois to tackle wealthy derelict property owners

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media