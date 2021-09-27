Laois school gets green light for emergency sewage repair

Busy school near border with Laois in line for work
A Laois primary school near the Kildare border is getting emergency funds to repairs to its sewage system.
Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming confirmed that Shanganamore National School, Barrowhouse has been approved funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for sewage works.
"These sewage works are essential for Barrowhouse National School and I am very pleased to see funding approved for mechanical works. Pricing for this work can now be finalised and I look forward to work commencing as soon as possible at the school.
"I have been dealing with the school on this issue and I am very pleased with the announcement from the Minister which will help solve these difficulties at the school.
"I wish the teachers, staff, parents, students and the entire Barrowhouse School community the very best for the school year," said the Fianna Fáil TD.
