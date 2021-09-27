Search

27/09/2021

Cost rises to €1.2 million to refurbish four homes at Laois halting site

Oak Park halting site in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois halting site that is the long standing home to one extended Traveller family is to undergo a complete renovation by Laois County Council, but the cost has now soared to over €300,000 per unit.

Oak Park halting site has just four units, located in Knockmay beside Clonminam industrial estate.

Last December 2020 when approving planning for the site, the refurbishment price was estimated at €1 million. 

This September, it has been revealed to now stand at more than €1.2 million, with a grant approved for the works.

The council will build four two-bay halting sites each with a 4.6 square metre 'day house' that will have a shower room, laundry store and family room. The development includes foul and surface water drainage works and footpaths.

Landscaping, new fences and a wall behind the back gardens will also be built. The 1.15 hectare site is bounded by industrial properties, agricultural land and the R945 road, part of the southern circular route around Portlaoise.

A Supplementary Single Stage grant was announced as approved, of €1,224,801 at the September meeting of Laois County Council. 

The council stated that work on the site is expected to have begun by the end of September.

The units are part of Laois County Council's Traveller Accommodation Programme for 2019 to 2024. Another 37 homes will be supplied as new or vacated social houses. The only other halting site in Laois is in Portarlington.

