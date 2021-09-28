Search

28/09/2021

Urgent need for safety signs at brand new Laois school

Forgotten school safety lights in Laois now made a priority to fix

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A new Laois primary school does not have safety measures in place on the roads that serve the building, according to a county councillor who has called for action.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, said steps have to be taken at the new Gaelscoil Thromaire.

Speaking at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting Cllr Kelly said that “as a matter of urgency” the council should install two by school warning signs at the newly built school near Mountrath”.

Cllr Kelly said road safety at schools is very important.

“There has been no signs of any signs going up there. It’s 200 metres from the Mountrath - Abbeyleix road which is a very busy road because the GAA field and hall is located there,” he said.

The Independent councillor welcomed the opening of the new school which replaces a 120 year old building. Cllr Ollie Clooney said it was ‘absolutely brilliant’ to see a new school built in a rural area.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, backed the motion.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied on behalf of the council.

“Laois County Council has surveyed the approach roads to the new school and will install the warning signage,” he said.

A lot done more to do - more river clearance needed to protect Laois town

Upstream of Mountmellick presents risks

Man got drunk in first time in pub after Covid

Gardaí issue unusual warning over hi-vis jackets

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media