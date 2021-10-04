Search

04/10/2021

Disruption ahead as €680,000 facelift of Portlaoise historic zone begins

Disruption ahead for €680,000 facelift of Portlaoise historic zone

Church street roundabout in Portlaoise set for facelift

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Work to improve the image of a historic street in Portlaoise will cause 'huge disruption" to residents but will be "a brilliant job", a local councillor says.

A €680,000 upgrade of the streets near the town's 15th century Fort Protector and St Peter's Church has begun.

Roads around the Tower Hill roundabout including Church Street will get new limestone footpaths, the undergrounding of ugly overhead wires, new attractive street planting and new streetlighting. 

There will also be a second stage of conservation works to the Old Fort wall itself, and the footpaths will be wider with crossing zones for pedestrians of all abilities, including a controlled pedestrian crossing near Tower Hill roundabout leading to schools.

The works are Phase II of the Portlaoise Cultural Quarter Fort Protector. The aim is to improve the visual setting and presentation of Portlaoise's historic cultural centre for visitors.

"Materials and finishes to harmonize with the materials in used at Fitzmaurice Place," Laois County Council say.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley is delighted at the work, but warns of the disruption to residents. 

She walked the area to hear about the works with Laois County Council engineer Paul McLoughlin.

"I welcome it, it's brilliant. There will be huge disruption to residents but a letter is going out to them. It will be a fantastic job when it is done I have no doubt. They hope to eventually continue it to the train station, so visitors arriving to Portlaoise will get a great first impression of the town," she told the Leinster Express. 

She adds that it is hoped to build the pedestrian crossing during the October mid term break to avoid disruption to schoolgoing traffic. 

Below: the reconstructed Fitzmaurice Place.

Laois woman from Abbeyleix inspires influencer to raise astonishing €100,000 for skin condition charity

StepTember' challenge raises over €100,000 for DEBRA Ireland which helps people with Butterfly Skin.

Demolition starts to build new €9 million 'state-of-the-art' Portlaoise supermarket

Nature at 'heart' of Portlaoise land development plan by Laois County Council

400 Laois jobs at risk as emergency law demanded to harvest forests

Investigation into Emo Court's disappearing lake by Office of Public Works

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media