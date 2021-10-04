Demolition starts to build new €9 million 'state-of-the-art' Portlaoise supermarket

Work begins this week to demolish a busy Portlaoise supermarket.

The Portlaoise Lidl shop shut down for six months last Sunday evening, October 3, with shelves emptying out fast all weekend. See photos below.

It will be replaced by a much bigger €9 million store that will be 'state-of-the-art' according to Lidl Ireland speaking today.

"Construction has begun this morning at the Lidl Portlaoise site on James Fintan Lalor Avenue. The development will see a substantial €9 million investment in the local area alongside the creation of 7 new jobs with the retailer when the store re-opens early next year, adding to the existing team of 27. 100 further jobs will also be supported indirectly throughout the planning and development phases.

"Having been one of Lidl’s first ever stores in Ireland, opened in 2000, the existing Lidl Portlaoise store closed temporarily last night (Sunday 3rd October) in preparation for the works to begin this morning. The building will now be demolished to make way for a new and improved state-of-the-art store to house Lidl’s ever-growing range of top-quality produce.

Planned to open in Spring 2022, the new store will incorporate a range of new and exciting features including a PV panel installation, electric vehicle charging points, and a sleek new design with a more spacious interior layout giving customers an enhanced shopping experience. Unlike its nearby competitors, the new Lidl Portlaoise store will also be A1 energy rated, further showcasing Lidl’s leadership in sustainable building. This means optimising the building’s design, usage of materials and reducing energy consumption through innovative energy systems, such as energy efficient heat pumps and LED lighting, which in turn, reduce green-house gas emissions.

Fergus Torpey, Construction Project Manager at Lidl Ireland spoke about their Portlaoise investment.

“At Lidl, we don’t just bring our customers top quality produce at the best prices in the country, we also strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible. And our new state-of-the-art store will offer our customers in Portlaoise and its surrounding areas just that with its spacious design and market leading sustainability features throughout. Having recently announced a €550 million investment in our Irish operations over the next 3 years, we are very excited to be commencing construction on our latest development this morning, bringing our commitment a step closer to fruition.”

"Over the past 21 years, Lidl Portlaoise has become an integral part of the retail fabric of the town, driving positive impacts for the local community through time-honoured partnerships with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Jigsaw and FoodCloud. To date, through its partnership with FoodCloud, Lidl have donated more than 15,000 meals to local charities and community groups throughout Laois helping to alleviate food poverty," he said.

While the existing Lidl Portlaoise store is closed, Lidl encourages their customers to visit its nearby store on Canal Road, Portarlington.