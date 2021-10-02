Search

02/10/2021

PHOTOS: Major Laois supermarket's shelves empty out ahead of long closure

Major Laois supermarket's shelves empty out ahead of long closure

The shelves in Lidl Portlaoise ahead of a six month closure and rebuild

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A busy Laois supermarket is closing very shortly for a long period to undergo complete demolition and a rebuild of a bigger shop.

The shelves and floors of Lidl Portlaoise are emptying out fast as items are sold out and not replaced this weekend.

The shop will close at 6pm this Sunday evening, October 3.

It will not reopen for six months, until April 2022 in a brand new building, a €9 million investment by the supermarket company.

All of the 27 staff working in the branch are being temporarily moved to the nearest Lidl stores including Athy and Portarlington.  An extra seven jobs will be created with the opening of the new store.

Read about the demolition and reconstruction plans for Lidl Portlaoise here. 

See our photos below, taken on Saturday October 2. 

