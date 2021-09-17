Lidl gets approval for €9 million new Laois store and promises new jobs

Lidl chain has announced that planning has been granted to replace it's Portlaoise store with a €9 million new shop that will have an A1 energy rating and create another seven jobs.

The Irish wing of the German based supermarket chain has been granted final planning permission to knock and rebuild its store at James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise. They say the development will see a substantial €9 million investment in the local area alongside the creation of 7 new jobs with the retailer when the store re-opens, adding to the existing team of 27. 100 further jobs will also be supported indirectly throughout the planning and development phases.

The plan will also change the entrance to the carpark to become shared with Shaws next door.

Serving the local community since it opened in 2000, the existing Lidl Portlaoise store will be replaced with a larger and more modern model, enhancing customers’ shopping experience.

Having recently opened Ireland’s first A1 energy rated retail store nearby in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, the new Lidl Portlaoise store will also be built to this standard further showcasing Lidl Ireland’s leadership in sustainable building. The A1 energy rated store will optimise the building’s design, usage of materials and reduced energy consumption through use of energy systems such as solar PV panels, energy efficient heat pumps and LED lighting, which in turn, reduce green-house gas emissions.

Lidl Portlaoise Store Manager is Ivars Zemvalds.

“We have been proudly serving the community of Portlaoise and its surrounding areas for 21 years now. Our Portlaoise store was one of the first opened when Lidl came to Ireland in 2000. As a result, we have a really strong relationship with the community here in Portlaoise and we are just over the moon to be bringing them a new and improved Lidl store that will enhance their shopping experience. The new store is going to be beautifully upgraded with a sleek new look, wider aisles and additional shelf space to house even more of our customers’ favourite top-quality Lidl products. The team and I are very much looking forward to opening our new store in due course.”

Over the past 21 years, Lidl say their Portlaoise store has become an essential part of the retail fabric of the town, offering customers the best quality produce for the best possible prices. The redevelopment of the landmark store forms part of Lidl Ireland’s recently announced €550 million investment in its Irish operations over the next 3 years. The strategic investment plan comprises the development of 20 new stores and redevelopment of 24 more throughout the country.

Lidl Ireland currently employs more than 5,000 people directly across its network of 169 stores, 3 regional distribution centres and Dublin head office, investing heavily in its more than 260 Irish suppliers and supporting the communities in which it serves.