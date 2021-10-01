BREAKING: Woman dies suddenly in centre of Portlaoise

Main Street Portlaoise
A family is in mourning and shock after the sudden death of a woman in the centre of Portlaoise.
Gardaí have confirmed that emergency services rushed to Main Street in the Laois county town centre at around 3.40pm on Friday afternoon, October 1.
The were responding to an emergency call for help after a woman had collapsed.
On arrival, paramedics began working to resuscitate the woman. However, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead on arrival to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.
The deceased was 86 and had been visiting Laois from her home in the UK. It is understood that she was a regular visitor to the county.
It's believed a post mortem may be necessary to determine the cause of death due to the fact that the woman died suddenly.
Euromillions ticket worth nearly €25million was sold by O'Hanlon's supermarket Portarlington, Co Laois in 2016 but a bookmakers firm says Laois is unlikely to throw up the winning numbers this week.
Pictured at Park/Ratheniska GAA Club for the launch of the GAA Green Clubs Initiative. Pic: Michael Scully
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.