Emo Court's disappearing lake explained by Office of Public Works

Visitors to Emo Court this autumn may have noticed that the lake has almost dried up.

The 20 acre manmade lake at the Laois beauty spot is a focal point for visitors with a wealth of wild birds and fish abounding there, and a walkway restored some years around its perimeter.

However this year vistors could instead walk across the dried up lake from one side to the other, with large mud flats growing next to advancing reedbeds.

The Leinster Express got in tough with the Office of Public Works to ask why this is happening, and what will be done.

A spokesperson has explained that they share the concern for the "ongoing problem".

"The water level in the lake at Emo Court is very low at the moment. This is a regular occurrence at this time of year but it is particularly bad this year after a very dry summer.

"The lake at Emo is an integral part of the site and we cherish its aesthetic value as well as its importance to the local ecology and biodiversity.

"The lake at Emo is supplied from a spring located some four miles upstream. OPW is commissioning a survey of the watercourse to investigate the route for signs of blockage or syphoning. At the moment OPW is supplementing the lake water supply from a local on-site well.

"This is an on-going problem which OPW is attempting to resolve. It is hoped that the investigation and report will identify the physical issues regarding the watercourse, and make recommendations as to how OPW might address them," the OPW said.