PHOTOS: Rare bird extinct in Ireland spotted on summer holidays in Laois

A rare bird that was hunted to extinction in Ireland, has spent the past month on its holidays in Laois.

These photos of an osprey bird of prey were taken by Richard Duff who has nature hides at his Ballyfin farm for photographers.

"This osprey has stopped off in Laois on its migration route back to Africa. Not alone is it a rare sight in Laois but is also rare in Ireland," he said.

Richard adds that the bird had spent the last month fishing at Laois Angling Centre in Coolrain which is run by John Phelan and Enda Thompson Phelan.

The osprey is extinct in Ireland since circa the 18th Century and now only visits Ireland from other countries in the summer, March-October. They catch and eat only live fish, hovering over water and diving in feet first.

Many thanks to Richard for sending in these great photos to the Leinster Express.

See more of Richard's photos in this gallery below: