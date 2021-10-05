Search

05/10/2021

Road to big Laois secondary school a ‘death trap’

School has recently undergone a multi-million expansion and serves Laois, Carlow and Kildare

knockbeg

Students at the recent official opening

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A big overhaul may be needed on a ‘death trap’ road used by hundreds of parents picking and dropping children from a school that serves Laois, Carlow and Kildare, according to a county councillor.

Cllr Aisling Moran made the call after Cllr Ben Brennan demanded for action to be taken on the road from Carlow and Graiguecullen out to Knockbeg College.

The school has just undergone a multi-million euro expansion and enrolments from the three counties expected to grow rapidly as a result.

But Cllr Brennan believes safety is a big issue.

“I did a count of vehicles on that road. I worked out that up to 300 vehicles use that road within an hour (at peak times) ...it’s a death trap of a road,” he said.

Cllr Brennan made the comments after tabling a motion at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting. He called on Laois County Council to make the road safe from the Sleaty Road roundabout in Graiguecullen.

Cllr Brennan said there is room to add spaces to the side of the road to allow passing bays. The councillor also insisted that the road should be salted during winter. 

Cllr Aisling Moran said she had attended the opening of the refurbishment. She said it will men a rise in students which will put more pressure on the road out from Carlow town and Graigucullen. 

“There are 500 students at the moment and that will double...The number of cars using that road is only going to increase,” she said.

Given the volume of traffic she suggested a more expansive project.

“Maybe it is time we looked at widening it completely,” she said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, a past pupil, backed the call and praised what he said has been a "fantastic" expansion.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer responded that the Council has carried out pothole repairs and some hedge cutting has been carried out by landowners along this road in the last week.  He committed to meeting Cllr Brennan on site to consider potential locations for passing bays, given the volume of traffic at peak times and the narrow width of the road.

In Pictures: Next chapter begins for Knockbeg College as new-look school officially opened

Laois Minister flags school and education shortcomings with Minister for Education

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media