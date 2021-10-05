Search

05/10/2021

Free public Wifi in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, Abbeyleix and Clonsalee

EU money funding council project in town and village centres

Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Conor Bergin inks deal at County Hall in Portlaoise

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

EU funding has helped Laois County Council sign contract that should boost internet access in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, Abbeyleix and Clonaslee.

The council's Cathaoirleach, Cllr Conor Bergin was on hand to ink the the WIFI4EU backed deal on Tuesday, September 28 with NIS- Network and Infrastructure Support.

The council says the rollout of the WIFI4EU project will commence in Portlaoise and Portarlington town centres as well as the main streets of Mountmellick, Abbeyleix and Clonaslee.

The local authority says survey works and consultation with communities and property owners (where necessary) will occur over the next few weeks and all locations are expected to be complete with Free Public Wifi by end of February 2022.

The Council says it has partnered with the EU and DRCD in providing and rolling out the WIFI4EU programme.

The local authority adds that the WiFi4EU initiative promotes free access to Wi-Fi connectivity for citizens in public spaces including parks, squares, public buildings, libraries, health centres and museums in municipalities throughout Europe.

"This project is also intended to increase the attractiveness of our public realm to visitors and residents of each of the towns and their localities  and will work in tandem with the continuation of external seating areas for outdoor dining in many locations.

"We look forward to working with our partners on this project and Network and Infrastructure Support, a Midlands-based company. We apologise in advance for any disruption that might occur during the course of the roll out," said a statement.

The council says that if you have any queries, contact can be made with the Broadband Officer  – Ms Antoinette Brennan at Anbrennan@laoiscoco.ie

