06/10/2021

Laois County Hall to be lit up in yellow and purple for a special reason

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

People could be mistaken for thinking Laois is adopting Wexford colours on a special day this October.

Laois County Council’s county hall is to be lit up in purple and yellow - not quite gold, to mark Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day.

It is by request of Cllr Mary Sweeney, who tabled a motion on it to the September council meeting. 

Cllr Sweeney who recently announced her intention to step down, was not at the meeting but her motion was proposed by CllrThomasina Connell.

“I am delighted to propose this on behalf of Cllr Sweeney. On October 15 we will recognise this important issue. One in 14 of us have a developmental language disorder, that’s two children in every classroom. It affects the ability to recognise language and there is a lack of awareness around it,” she said.

Cllr Ashling Moran seconded the motion. 

See the HSE's facts on Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) here. 

