Laois County Hall to be lit up in yellow and purple for a special reason

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
People could be mistaken for thinking Laois is adopting Wexford colours on a special day this October.
Laois County Council’s county hall is to be lit up in purple and yellow - not quite gold, to mark Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day.
It is by request of Cllr Mary Sweeney, who tabled a motion on it to the September council meeting.
Cllr Sweeney who recently announced her intention to step down, was not at the meeting but her motion was proposed by CllrThomasina Connell.
“I am delighted to propose this on behalf of Cllr Sweeney. On October 15 we will recognise this important issue. One in 14 of us have a developmental language disorder, that’s two children in every classroom. It affects the ability to recognise language and there is a lack of awareness around it,” she said.
Cllr Ashling Moran seconded the motion.
See the HSE's facts on Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.