06/10/2021

Lights, cameras, action ahead for Laois county council streamed meetings

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The public may be able to tune in to watch the drama in Laois County Council chambers next year, as plans for live streaming monthly meetings begin.

This autumn the circular chamber building in front of Aras an Chontae in Portlaoise is getting an energy upgrade, with new lighting, insulation and overhead screens, with physical meetings expected to resume after the easing of Covid restrictions on October 22.

Showing live streamed meetings online is however a step down the line. 

“We are looking at the costs of audio video rewiring,” Director of Services Donal Brennan said.

“Live streaming has two aspects, audio and visual. There would be two cameras, with the top table and the room shown in split screen. They are typically broadcast with a delay and an editor. It would be next spring before it would be addressed,” he said.

Cllr Ashling Moran had asked for meetings to be live streamed so the public can watch them.

“I spoke to the AILG and they said you have all the equipment needed,” she said.

“I have to say that is incorrect,” Mr Brennan told her. 

