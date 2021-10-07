Laois Gardaí warn of traffic disruption during farmers' protest

A previous protest by IFA farmers in Portlaoise.
Laois Gardaí have warned of possible 30 minute traffic delays ahead of a protest planned by the Irish Farmers Association in Portlaoise.
A walking protest by farmers is set to take place this Friday October 8 in the town centre, between 4.30pm and 5pm.
The protest will start at the Aldi supermarket and end at the Department of Agriculture on James Fintan Lawlor Avenue.
"While it is short, it is at a busy time and so could lead to half hour traffic delays," a Garda spokesperson has warned.
The event is one of four regional rallies around Ireland ''to highlight how the current Government is pursuing policies that will decimate Ireland's largest indigenous sector,'' say the IFA.
Read more on why they are protesting below.
