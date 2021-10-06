Search

06/10/2021

Bulky waste amnesty in problem Portlaoise areas to avoid Halloween bonfires

Bulky waste amnesty in problem Portlaoise areas to avoid Halloween bonfires

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

There should be fewer bonfires in Portlaoise housing estates this Halloween, due to a preemptive free waste collection by the council.

Portlaoise housing estates suffering ongoing dumping were given a clean sweep by Laois County Council to remove fuel for Halloween bonfires.

In previous years the council’s environment team ran hugely successful mattress and couch amnesty campaigns, taking in unwanted old items at points all around the county. 

This autumn their amnesty budget is focused on Portlaoise.

“The aim is to target problem areas of frequent illegal dumping and capture bulky waste streams such as household furniture and mattresses in advance of Halloween bonfires.

“The designated problem areas were selected based on number of historic clean-ups and on the capability of households to transport bulky wastes,”

However some Laois councillors are critical. 

Cllr John Joe Fennelly is from Abbeyleix.

“I appreciate these are problem areas but people in other areas are complaining,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley asked for a free amnesty for unwanted bulky items at Kyletalesha landfill. 

“I could name a lot of areas that all need it. The mattress and sofa amnesty in my opinion needs to be done on an annual basis,” she said.

Cllr Willie Aird wants all in Laois to have a chance to dispose of bulky items free of charge.

“We have to be fair to everyone in the community. There should be a time set aside for everybody. The areas that get it will continue to dump because it will be a blackspot. I propose an amnesty for all to bring items,” he said.

The council said that more amnesties may be carried out in other parts of Laois, but only where funding is available.

In September they ran the amnesty in O’Moore Place and Lakeglen, Knockmay, Oakleaf Place, Parnell Crescent, Clonrooske View, Cherrygrove and Hillview Drive.

Engineer Paul McLoughlin said they were "swamped" with the response. 

“We are happy to review it. It was quite well received, we were swamped basically. Whatever resources we have, we will focus on targeting them to the best effect,” he said.

Laois council approves five storey apartment blocks in heart of Portlaoise

Development on site Celtic Tiger development which involved an €84 million lone

Laois foodie twins scoop five prizes at Blas na hÉireann awards

Disruption ahead as €680,000 facelift of Portlaoise historic zone begins

Demolition starts to build new €9 million 'state-of-the-art' Portlaoise supermarket

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media