Bulky waste amnesty in problem Portlaoise areas to avoid Halloween bonfires

There should be fewer bonfires in Portlaoise housing estates this Halloween, due to a preemptive free waste collection by the council.

Portlaoise housing estates suffering ongoing dumping were given a clean sweep by Laois County Council to remove fuel for Halloween bonfires.

In previous years the council’s environment team ran hugely successful mattress and couch amnesty campaigns, taking in unwanted old items at points all around the county.

This autumn their amnesty budget is focused on Portlaoise.

“The aim is to target problem areas of frequent illegal dumping and capture bulky waste streams such as household furniture and mattresses in advance of Halloween bonfires.

“The designated problem areas were selected based on number of historic clean-ups and on the capability of households to transport bulky wastes,”

However some Laois councillors are critical.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly is from Abbeyleix.

“I appreciate these are problem areas but people in other areas are complaining,” he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley asked for a free amnesty for unwanted bulky items at Kyletalesha landfill.

“I could name a lot of areas that all need it. The mattress and sofa amnesty in my opinion needs to be done on an annual basis,” she said.

Cllr Willie Aird wants all in Laois to have a chance to dispose of bulky items free of charge.

“We have to be fair to everyone in the community. There should be a time set aside for everybody. The areas that get it will continue to dump because it will be a blackspot. I propose an amnesty for all to bring items,” he said.

The council said that more amnesties may be carried out in other parts of Laois, but only where funding is available.

In September they ran the amnesty in O’Moore Place and Lakeglen, Knockmay, Oakleaf Place, Parnell Crescent, Clonrooske View, Cherrygrove and Hillview Drive.

Engineer Paul McLoughlin said they were "swamped" with the response.

“We are happy to review it. It was quite well received, we were swamped basically. Whatever resources we have, we will focus on targeting them to the best effect,” he said.