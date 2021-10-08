In pictures: Dramatic narrow escape as truck overturns on narrow Laois road

Photo: Sheila Mahon
A truck has overturned this Friday on a narrow rural road in Laois.
It is understood that two trucks met on the local Clonaheen road between Rosenallis and Ballyfin.
Both truck drivers drove onto the verges of the road in an attempt to make way, and one of the verges collapsed, with the truck falling into the ditch.
The driver is said to be unharmed.
The truck was carrying barkmull.
Work is now underway by a recovery vehicle and a digger to remove the load.
It is understood that the road will be closed later on today to allow for the removal of the overturned truck.
Below: the collapsed road verge under the overturned truck.
