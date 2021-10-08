Search

08/10/2021

Three lost tourists rescued in Slieve Bloom mountains by Laois volunteers

A direction sign in the Slieve Bloom mountains. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Three lost tourists have been rescued from the Slieve Bloom mountains by volunteers with Laois Civil Defence.

The rescue took place on Thursday night October 7, in a remote section of the Laois Offaly mountain range.

Laois Civil Defence reported the incident on their social media page.

"Last night Laois Civil Defence were requested to assist 3 tourists who had become stranded in a remote area of the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

"A crew was dispatched who managed to locate the missing tourists and bring them back down to safety," they reported.

