Laois Kildare representative reveals what day she wants to be named as new public holiday

A politician who as a candidate in part of Laois at the last General Election wants St Brigid's Day to become a public holiday.

Fianna Fáil Senator, Fiona O’Loughlin, is calling for St Brigid's Day to become Ireland's new public holiday.

The South Kildare based representative said there is a "strong and compelling" case to declare St Brigid’s Day a national holiday, and I urge the Government to consider doing so.

“Brigid was one of our first feminists, she was a negotiator, a peacemaker and a community activist. As both a pagan goddess and revered Saint, she was a bridge between the pagan and Christian worlds and was associated with healing. St Brigid’s Day marks the first day of Spring, representing a new dawn and a new beginning for the people of Ireland – a time full of hope and promise after what has been an incredibly difficult period beset with challenges for us all.

“I strongly believe St Brigid’s Day is the ideal date to honour the victims and heroes of the pandemic by making it our new public holiday,” said the Senator who is Chair of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus.

Senator O'Loughlin lost her Dáil seat at the 2020 General Election when it took in Portarlington, Killenard, Ballybrittas and other parts of Laois and Offaly.