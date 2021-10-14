Search

Boost for Laois train commuters as busy station set for car park expansion

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Iarnród Éireann has welcomed the decision by Laois County Council to allow it to expand a busy Laois train station.

The company has announced that it recently received permission and a grant from the Council for a carpark expansion at Ballybrophy Train Station.

"This much needed addition will not only increase parking at station from 25 spaces to 96 spaces but will also see improvements to footpaths and provision for more bicycle parking," it said.

Brian Connelly Builders Ltd has been awarded the contract and site works will commence shortly with a completion date of Summer, 2022. The works will be completed in a number of phases but access to the station car park will not be affected.

The rail company says Ballybrophy Station sees 13 services operating daily on weekdays to and from Dublin Heuston, and also serves as the interchange point for Ballybrophy to Limerick services via Nenagh.

Iarnród Éireann added that the service will also benefit from ongoing line improvement works on the Dublin-Cork line, which ultimately will deliver improved journey times for customers.

The expansion of the car park will come as good news for local residents who have had to face parking and access problems in recent years as use of the line increased.

