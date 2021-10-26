Footpath wanted for wheelchair users in Abbeyleix

Image by Sabine Genet, Pixabay.
An extension to a footpath in Abbeyleix in Laois is requested to support pedestrians using wheelchairs.
The Ballyroan road from the heritage town is the site requested for a new stretch of path.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly made the request in a motion to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.
"There is a lot of speed on that road and there is a wheelchair user living on it," he said.
He even suggests where the council might get funding.
"This project might be funded from the Active Travel allocation that is available to Laois County Council," Cllr Fennelly said.
Laois County Council engineer Wes Wilkinson has now agreed to a site visit to see what extent of job is required.
