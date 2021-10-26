Search

26/10/2021

Footpath wanted for wheelchair users in Abbeyleix

Footpath wanted for wheelchair users in Abbeyleix

Image by Sabine Genet, Pixabay.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

An extension to a footpath in Abbeyleix in Laois is requested to support pedestrians using wheelchairs.

The Ballyroan road from the heritage town is the site requested for a new stretch of path.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly made the request in a motion to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"There is a lot of speed on that road and there is a wheelchair user living on it," he said.

He even suggests where the council might get funding.

"This project might be funded from the Active Travel allocation that is available to Laois County Council," Cllr Fennelly said.

Laois County Council engineer Wes Wilkinson has now agreed to a site visit to see what extent of job is required. 

Broken roadside fence beside busy Portlaoise approach road

Hairdressers complete skydive challenge for Laois Offaly autism charity

PHOTOS: Fun picking pumpkins in Laois this weekend

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media