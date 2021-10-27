Search

27/10/2021

Laois council will soon have a policy to guide naming of housing estates and roads

Conor Ganly

A policy that would create a process to guide the naming of roads, housing estates is finally nearly ready to be adopted by Laois County Council.

The progress, albeit slow, toward the completion of a placenames policy was confirmed to Cllr Aidan Mullins, when he raised the issue at he recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

The Sinn Féin councillor said it had been nearly a year since he proposed the naming of the link road in Portarlington after the late Niall McElwaine who gave decades of public service to the Laois Offaly town.

“It seems to be dragging on for a long time,” he said.

Laois County Council’s Director of Services Gerry Murphy said the new policy has been agreed at Strategic Policy Committee level. He added that it would come before councillors for agreement at their November meeting. 

Mr Murphy said he has not seen the document but added that it would guide the naming of infrastructure such as roads and bridges and housing estates.

He added that once adopted it would be used by the council’s Placenames Committee to deal with applications such as the Portarlington road to be considered.

Cllr Ben Brennan said he would continue to work towards the naming of the ring road in Graiguecullen in honuor of Fr John Fingleton.

Both councillors were told previously that neither road could be named unless a policy was in place.

