Laois based Lions Club cancel pub event over rising Covid-19 cases

A Laois based Lions club has cancelled a pub based social event over concerns at rising cases of Covid-19.

Portarlington Lions Club was all set to hold a fundraising table quiz this Friday night October 29 in the Barrow Lodge in the town. It was to raise money to support local good causes.

They announced on Thursday that is has been postponed, as a precaution.

President Karen Dunne said that "our community is too important to us to tempt fate".

"TABLE QUIZ POSTPONED. The Lions have made the decision to postpone tomorrow nights table quiz in The Barrow Lodge. We couldn't ignore the rising numbers and cases in town and do not want an event we hold to help this virus spread, or to add to anyones worries.

"Our sincere thanks to the Foys in the Barrow, Shay Flannery and those who gave prizes for the raffle. We will have our quiz and raffle another time when things are less concerning. Sorry for the inconvenience but our community is too important to us to tempt fate. Karen Dunne (club president)".

Covid figures have continued to rise in all regions of Laois this week. See latest figures below.