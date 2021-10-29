Search

29/10/2021

Laois based Lions Club cancel pub event over rising Covid-19 cases

Laois based Lions Club cancel table quiz over rising Covid-19 cases

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois based Lions club has cancelled a pub based social event over concerns at rising cases of Covid-19.

Portarlington Lions Club was all set to hold a fundraising table quiz this Friday night October 29 in the Barrow Lodge in the town. It was to raise money to support local good causes.

They announced on Thursday that is has been postponed, as a precaution.

President Karen Dunne said that "our community is too important to us to tempt fate".

"TABLE QUIZ POSTPONED. The Lions have made the decision to postpone tomorrow nights table quiz in The Barrow Lodge. We couldn't ignore the rising numbers and cases in town and do not want an event we hold to help this virus spread, or to add to anyones worries.

"Our sincere thanks to the Foys in the Barrow, Shay Flannery and those who gave prizes for the raffle. We will have our quiz and raffle another time when things are less concerning. Sorry for the inconvenience but our community is too important to us to tempt fate. Karen Dunne (club president)".

Covid figures have continued to rise in all regions of Laois this week. See latest figures below.

One Laois region has fifth highest rate of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland

‘I’ll be eternally grateful’ Laois Covid survivor speaks after coming home

Almost 160 Laois council houses to get free energy upgrades but stoves wanted

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, October 29, 2021

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media