Search

31/10/2021

Green light to build 74 new Portlaoise town centre homes

Green light to build 74 new Portlaoise town centre homes

The site on Grattan Street, Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The green light has been given to build a large new housing development in Portlaoise town centre.

Laois County Council planners have approved a plan for 67 houses and eight residential units, by applicant Philip Meagher, at Grattan Street on the Mountrath road.

The plan includes the demolition of two single storey houses, a derelict filling station and five sheds on Grattan Street to make way for the development. 

Seven of the homes will be given to Laois County Council for social tenants as a Part V agreement. 

Portlaoise architects McOH designed the development which is on 2.59 hectares and lies between the main Dublin to Cork railway line, Westlands housing estate and Ashbrook Gardens apartments. 

Voting is now open for Laois' Next Superstar so get voting for your favourite performer

In association with G's Gourmet Jams , Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington , O'Gorman's The Bog Road Portlaoise and Telfords Portlaoise Mountrath

One Laois region has fifth highest rate of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland

Extension approved for growing Portlaoise College

Memory Lane IN PICTURES: In the Portlaoise Halloween horrors - Who do you know?

Who do you know - get tagging and sharing these Leinster Express pictures

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media