Green light to build 74 new Portlaoise town centre homes

The site on Grattan Street, Portlaoise
The green light has been given to build a large new housing development in Portlaoise town centre.
Laois County Council planners have approved a plan for 67 houses and eight residential units, by applicant Philip Meagher, at Grattan Street on the Mountrath road.
The plan includes the demolition of two single storey houses, a derelict filling station and five sheds on Grattan Street to make way for the development.
Seven of the homes will be given to Laois County Council for social tenants as a Part V agreement.
Portlaoise architects McOH designed the development which is on 2.59 hectares and lies between the main Dublin to Cork railway line, Westlands housing estate and Ashbrook Gardens apartments.
