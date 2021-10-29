Extension approved for growing Portlaoise College

A growing Laois secondary school has been approved for a new extension.

Portlaoise College is to get refurbishment works as well as a new extension giving them a new construction studies room, art room and a special education needs classroom.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State, Department of Finance announced on Friday October 29 that the Government has given approval to commence construction on the new extension to Portlaoise College.

Minister Fleming said that he is very pleased that this extension has been approved and he particularly highlighted the importance of having the addition of enhanced special education facilities at the college.

"I want to acknowledge all the work put in by the people in Portlaoise College and the Laois Offaly Education Training Board for requesting approval for this important extension. I am very pleased that the Government has now given approval after all stages of tendering have been completed to proceed to construction straight away.

"I look forward to the college making direct contact with the contractor to arrange to commence work as urgently as possible," Minister Fleming said.