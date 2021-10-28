Safer visitor access wanted at Coillte woods facing Rock of Dunamase in Laois

A call has been made to make the entrance to a Coillte woodlands safer for visitors.

Dysart Woods faces the iconic Rock of Dunamase in Laois, but its entrance is on steep curved slope off the busy N80 road between Portlaoise and Stradbally.

Cllr Thomasina Connell has tabled a motion to the Portlaoise Muncipal District October meeting asking for the road layout to be reviewed.

Laois County Council area engineer Wes Wilkinson will meet her on site to review the road layout, and then contact Coillte to discuss measures.

"I am just trying to make it safe getting in and out, it is a sloped entrance. If you can have a look and see what can be done in terms of road design," Cllr Connell asked.

Mr Wilkinson noted the increase in visitors since the start of the pandemic, and an "overspill" of parked cars.

"Coillte is one of the best organisations to provide recreation to people on their land. They are welcome and friendly to people who want to use their amenities," he said.