Search

28/10/2021

Safer visitor access wanted at Coillte woods facing Rock of Dunamase in Laois

Safer visitor access wanted at Coillte woods facing Rock of Dunamase in Laois

Dysart Woods by Mary Greene, Ratheniska

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A call has been made to make the entrance to a Coillte woodlands safer for visitors.

Dysart Woods faces the iconic Rock of Dunamase in Laois, but its entrance is on steep curved slope off the busy N80 road between Portlaoise and Stradbally.

Cllr Thomasina Connell has tabled a motion to the Portlaoise Muncipal District October meeting asking for the road layout to be reviewed. 

Laois County Council area engineer Wes Wilkinson will meet her on site to review the road layout, and then contact Coillte to discuss measures.

"I am just trying to make it safe getting in and out, it is a sloped entrance. If you can have a look and see what can be done in terms of road design," Cllr Connell asked.

Mr Wilkinson noted the increase in visitors since the start of the pandemic, and an "overspill" of parked cars.

"Coillte is one of the best organisations to provide recreation to people on their land. They are welcome and friendly to people who want to use their amenities," he said.

Laois fire station too small for its fire engine as new building urged

IN PICTURES: Students from 30 countries celebrate cultures at Portlaoise College

Laois band to give free gigs for all kinds of frontline workers

VOTE NOW: HEAT 2 of Laois' Next Superstar

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media