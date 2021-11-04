Urgent funding demanded to light up Laois town's street

Not enough light on Factory Street
Urgent funding of up to €5,000 is needed to pay for more public lighting at Factory Street in Mountrath, Laois County Council has been told.
Cllr James Kelly, Independent, called for the installation of three additional lights on the street at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
Cllr Kelly's motion called for the "urgent dedication" of funds to intall street lights at blacked out areas on the street.
In reply, Farhan Nasiem, Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design, said that he had met with Cllr Kelly. However, at present there was not funding available to install these lights.
Cllr Kelly noted that there were gaps in lighting on the street.
''My understanding is that it would take €4,000 to €5,000. I will be pushing hard to get funding from the Council to get the job done,'' he stated.
