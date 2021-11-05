Search

05/11/2021

'Proof' Portlaoise hospital is 'safe' -claims Laois Minister

Laois Fianna Fáil Minister backs initiatives

portlaoise a&e hospital

Seán Fleming among those who marched in the Light for Lives hospital protest in Portlaoise in 2017. Pic Denis Byrne

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Promised and recent developments at Portlaoise hospital shows a Government vote of confidence in the facility, according to the Laois Offaly Minister Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance welcomed the appointment of an Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) in Cardiology in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise to improve patient access and continuity of care for heart failure patients.

He said this will improve the service for patients and implement new care pathways, referral pathways and services for patients who are at risk of heart failure.  

"This new appointment at the Midlands Hospital Portlaoise is very welcome and patients in Laois will have better access to services and improved health outcomes," he said.

Minister Fleming also highlighted plans for new facilities.  

"All in all this is a vote of confidence by the Government in our hospital in Portlaoise. The approval and appointment of new key staff and the progress on planning permission for the Paediatric Unit and Respiratory Assessment Unit are proof that the future of the hospital is safe," he said.

Paediatrics was one of the services due to be cut from the Laois hospital under a downgrade plan published by the HSE in 2017. It also proposed the removal of A&E, ICU, surgery and maternity.

The plan has never officially been abandoned but was not adopted as policy by the Department of Health.

