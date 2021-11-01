Search

01/11/2021

BREAKING: HSE announces plan to build extension at Portlaoise hospital

The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

An extension is to be built onto Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, which had previously been earmarked for a downgrade, sparking protest marches in the town.

The Health Service Executive has today, November 1, submitted plans to Laois County Council to build a two and three storey extension onto the hospital, including an extension to the Paediatric unit, and a new "respiratory assessment unit".

The extension is to be on the left (Dublin) side of the hospital.

"Construct a new two and three storey extension located to the east of the existing Hospital. This consists of a new Respiratory Assessment Unit & ancillary accomodation at Ground Floor level, an extension to the existing Pediatric Unit, together with ancillary accommodation at First Floor level and enclosed and semi-enclosed plant accommodation and access stairs at Second Floor/ Roof level.

"The proposed works also include separate Ground and First Floor links from the proposed new development to the existing Hospital, as well as the construction of a semi-covered link walkway between the proposed new development and the existing Hospital, and the relocation of 2no. existing temporary single storey prefabricated structures currently used as Covid Testing facilities from the general location of the proposed works to a new location to the north of the Hospital, together with a dedicated Ambulance set-down area immediately adjacent to the pre-fabricated structures.

"The proposed works also include the relocation of an existing Ambulance set-down area to a new location adjacent to the north west of the Hospital, together with the provision of an external fire tender circulation route and a re­ configured external pedestrian circulation route to the south side of the Hospital, along with the provision of a new parking area to the west side of Block Road accessed off an existing access road, to be used temporarily as construction personnel parking during the proposed works. The works here also involves the widening of the existing access road and the provision of a pedestrian crossing across Block road linking this parking area to the main Hospital campus.

"The development also include all siteworks associated with the proposed works. Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is listed as a Protected Structure RPS 180 in the current Laois County Development Plan 2017-2023"

The application is at pre-validation stage, meaning that the planning decision time has not yet begun. 

