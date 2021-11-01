Search

01/11/2021

Roadworks kick off at two busy Portlaoise town locations

Roadworks kick off at two busy Portlaoise town centre locations

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Road works have begun this Monday November 1 at two busy Portlaoise locations that could have an affect on train users or schoolgoing traffic.

Laois County Council has announced the start of roadworks at Church Street and Railway Street near the train station, and also on Summerhill Lane.

There will be temporary traffic lights and stop & go boards in the Church Street, Railway Street location from Monday November 1 until Friday November 5.  They will be operating from 8am until 6pm.

The reason is for a €680,000 upgrade of footpaths to compliment the town's 15th century Fort Protector and St Peter's Church.

The works are Phase II of the Portlaoise Cultural Quarter Fort Protector. The aim is to improve the visual setting and presentation of Portlaoise's historic cultural centre for visitors.

Meanwhile Summerhill Lane off the N80 Stradbally Road is to be closed one way from Monday morning until Thursday evening, November 1 to 4, from 8am to 6pm. Traffic can only travel from the town side eastwards. The closure is to facilitate footpath works. 

