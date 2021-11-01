Update on young Laois girl reported missing on Halloween

MISSING PERSON: Gardai issued appeal for information on 11 year old girl missing in the Midlands
A young Laois girl was the subject of a Garda missing person alert on Halloween.
On Sunday morning, October 31 Gardaí announced that they were seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11 year old Molly Graham-Dressayre.
They said that she was last seen at approximately 11:35am on Sunday, October, 31 in Portlaoise, giving a description of her appearance and clothing. It was believed Molly could have travelled to Dublin city centre and the Gardaí and Molly's family were concerned for her welfare.
In an update on Sunday evening, they announced that Molly had been found safe and well.
The public were thanked for their assistance.
