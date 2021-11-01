Search

01/11/2021

Update on young Laois girl reported missing on Halloween

Update on young Laois girl reported missing on Halloween

MISSING PERSON: Gardai issued appeal for information on 11 year old girl missing in the Midlands

Reporter:

Reporter

A young Laois girl was the subject of a Garda missing person alert on Halloween.

On Sunday morning, October 31 Gardaí announced that they were seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11 year old Molly Graham-Dressayre.

They said that she was last seen at approximately 11:35am on Sunday, October, 31 in Portlaoise, giving a description of her appearance and clothing. It was believed Molly could have travelled to Dublin city centre and the Gardaí and Molly's family were concerned for her welfare.

In an update on Sunday evening, they announced that Molly had been found safe and well. 

The public were thanked for their assistance.

Green light to build 74 new Portlaoise town centre homes

Bord na Móna seek permission to erect wind measurement mast in Laois bog

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, November 1, 2021

Rampant Portlaoise cut loose on BallyroanAbbey and advance to Laois senior football final

LAOIS SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media