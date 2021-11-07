Traction called for on slippy road that serves Laois GAA club

Something needs to be done by Laois County Council to address a slipping problem on the road in Durrow that serves the busy local GAA club, according to a county councillor.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, made the call at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in relation to the R434 also known as the Swan Road.
Cllr Clooney noted that there had been reports the road was slippy there and that something had to be done on the road.
Apart from being the access route to the Harps GAA club, traffic can also used the road to connect with the M8 motorway.
Edmond Kenny, District Engineer., told the Municipal District chairperson that the Council will arrange to undertake a sand patch test there to confirm the coarseness of the pavement.
