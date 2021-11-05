Search

05/11/2021

Stradbally's yellow box return called for

Council rules out 'Yellow Box' for residents entering and exiting Prosperous estate

Cllr Paschal McEvoy raised the issue

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

County hall has committed to reinstating a yellow box at Court View in Stradbally.

The commitment was given to Cllr Paschal McEvoy when he raised the issue at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said Laois County Council would act on the request.

“The yellow box hatching that was marked on the N80, before the development of Court View, will be reinstated on the N80 outside Court View”.

Cllr McEvoy added that he had discussed that matter with the engineer.

